Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

CYH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 1,752,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

