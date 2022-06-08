Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 2,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.67.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

