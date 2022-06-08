Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post $5.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $5.57 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $19.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 million to $19.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.92 million, with estimates ranging from $29.94 million to $31.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

MDWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 10,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,633. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.