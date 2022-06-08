Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $280.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.60 million and the lowest is $277.66 million. MongoDB reported sales of $198.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.24.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $299.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

