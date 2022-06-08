Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

