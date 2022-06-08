Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $36.40

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 729.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

