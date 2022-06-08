Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $7.00

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,491 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 275,445 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 89,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,940. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

