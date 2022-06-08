Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $649.37

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $649.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.18. 7,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,877. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.64 and a 200 day moving average of $500.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

