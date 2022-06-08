Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,052. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 173,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $340,452.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,066,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,719,188 shares of company stock worth $4,556,890 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

