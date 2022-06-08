Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $257.33

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. 194,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.