Brokerages Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT at $20.50

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($17.31) to €18.75 ($20.16) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

