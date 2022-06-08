Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $11.40

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $2,402,000.

Shares of LEV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 447,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,973. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

