Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 228,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,490,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,798,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,459 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

