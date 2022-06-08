Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOM.U shares. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The stock has a market cap of C$533.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.44 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,470,032.16.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

