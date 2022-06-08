Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,289. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

