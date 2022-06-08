BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Stock Position Lifted by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.69% of BYTE Acquisition worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BYTE Acquisition by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 165,020 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTS remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,722. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.