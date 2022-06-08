Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.26 ($41.14) and last traded at €37.84 ($40.69). 104,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.56 ($40.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($78.49) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

