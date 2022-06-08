Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 2,347,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,908. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capri by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

