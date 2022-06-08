Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 3.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 14,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.