Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 3.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 14,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (MXVDF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.