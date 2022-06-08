Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $50.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,580%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $15.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,835,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,817,641. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.