Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 2,471,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,167,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £101.27 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.78.

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

