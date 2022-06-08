Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 2,471,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,167,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of £101.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.
About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.