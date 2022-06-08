Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.