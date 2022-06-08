Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $23.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
