China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.45

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Get China Resources Cement alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.0224 per share. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.