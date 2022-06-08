China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZNH opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

