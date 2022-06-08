Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.84.

Shares of CI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 540.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $735,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

