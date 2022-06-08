Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Reduced by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. 316,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,288,716. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.