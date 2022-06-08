Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,780. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.