Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Down 5.2%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.23. 35,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,037,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

