Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 5.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Clean Seed Capital Group from C$1.14 to C$1.01 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

