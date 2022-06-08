Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $277.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.56 million and the highest is $279.92 million. Cognex posted sales of $269.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. Cognex has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

