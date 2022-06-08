Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
NYSE MDV opened at $16.15 on Monday. Modiv has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.