Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NYSE MDV opened at $16.15 on Monday. Modiv has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 10,864 shares of company stock worth $192,444 in the last three months.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

