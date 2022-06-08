Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. 14,483,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,425,627. Comcast has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

