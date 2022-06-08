CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CRO Purchases $50,103.36 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 7,732 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $50,103.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amanda Mandy Gourbault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 5,020 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00.

CMPO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,628. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPO. Zacks Investment Research raised CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

