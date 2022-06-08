Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $396.32 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Compound has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.55 or 0.00183528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $396.32 million and $46.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,976 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.