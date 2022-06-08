Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises approximately 7.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $294,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 9,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

