Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

NYSE CTRA opened at $36.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,670,350. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

