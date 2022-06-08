Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

COUP traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

