Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CRON stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,266. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

