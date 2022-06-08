Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.09 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.09 ($0.34). Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

