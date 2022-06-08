Crypton Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Crypton has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $141,420.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,477,562 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

