Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.60

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.60 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 83.25 ($1.04). Currys shares last traded at GBX 84.25 ($1.06), with a volume of 11,737,685 shares.

CURY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market capitalization of £981.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.62.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($212,579.85).

About Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

