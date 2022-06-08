CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.76 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 741,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

