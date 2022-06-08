Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 2.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 34,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,294,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Data Storage ( OTCMKTS:DTST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Data Storage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Data Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

