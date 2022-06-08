DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

