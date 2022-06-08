Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.0536 on Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00228598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00430931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 523,228,809 coins and its circulating supply is 519,572,385 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

