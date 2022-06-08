Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.60 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Dero has a market cap of $75.60 million and $111,708.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00019944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,149.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.62 or 0.05922497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00204779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00585290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00613919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00070431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004283 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,572,309 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.