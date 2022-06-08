Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

