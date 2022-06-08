dForce Market Capitalization Reaches $18.42 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. dForce has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,132.15 or 1.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 421,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

