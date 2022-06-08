Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 4.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.59. 3,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $871.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

