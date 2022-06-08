Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 4.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.59. 3,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.
The firm has a market cap of $871.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.